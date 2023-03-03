Mostly Clear
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

By AP News
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., walks through a Senate corridor at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. The oldest member of Congress has been hospitalized in San Francisco with a case of shingles. The 89-year-old Feinstein said in a statement on Thursday, March 2, she was diagnosed last month and is receiving treatment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

