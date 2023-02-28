3 hospitalized after possible ODs at Los Angeles area jail

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Three inmates were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after possibly overdosing Tuesday in the yard of a county jail near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 10 a.m. following reports that 17 people required treatment in a mass casualty incident at Pitchess Detention Center, said Sgt. Bryan Moreno with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Three patients were taken to a hospital — one in critical condition and two in moderate condition, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the LA County Fire Department. The remaining 14 were treated at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests they may have ingested a controlled substance,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

The incident was under investigation.

The sheriff’s department operates the sprawling jail complex that holds than 8,500 male inmates in Castaic, about 40 mile (64 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.