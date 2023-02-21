Mostly Cloudy
3 more arrests in shooting of teen outside California mall

By AP News

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Police announced three additional arrests in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation outside a Southern California mall in which another teen was stabbed.

The stabbing victim, a 17-year-old boy, recovered and was arrested on suspicion of murder two days after the shooting Feb. 2 in the parking lot of the Montclair Place mall in San Bernardino County.

The Montclair Police Department said detectives served search warrants in Pomona and arrested three more suspects: two 20-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy.

Charges include murder, gang enhancements and accessory to murder after the fact. Firearms were seized, police said.

Officials said the 15-year-old boy who was killed, identified by family as Omar Espinoza Rivera of Chino, was not a gang member, the Southern California News Group reported Monday.

Police have not announced a motive for the fight in Montclair, a city of about 36,000 people 35 miles (56 km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

