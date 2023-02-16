Cloudy
Los Angeles police pursuit ends in fatal crash

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armed robbery suspects in an SUV being pursued by Los Angeles police crashed into another car, killing its driver early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight in the Northridge area of the San Fernando Valley.

The SUV ran a red light and collided with the other car, said police Lt. Letisia Ruiz.

The driver of the SUV and another person fled on foot. The driver was captured but the other person remained at large.

No other details were immediately released.

On Jan. 31 two people were killed when a driver fleeing Los Angeles police crashed into their car.

