Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot to be revealed in California

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.

The name of the person will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference held by California Lottery Director Alva Johnson and Deputy Director Carolyn Becker in Sacramento.

The winner won’t be present but a statement from the person will be read.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed received a bonus of $1 million.

The jackpot grew to the staggering amount of $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected Nov. 8 in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data.

