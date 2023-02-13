Clear
Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said.

Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment, police said in a statement.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The 22nd Avenue house exploded Thursday morning. KPIX reporte d that the explosion was recorded by a surveillance camera.

A seriously injured person was hospitalized and after it was safe to enter the structure investigators found the woman’s body in the rubble.

Investigators also “determined that an active illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was in the residence,” police said.

Police did not release names of the victims.

