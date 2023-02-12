Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5

By AP News

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection.

The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, officials said.

Five people in the car that was struck were taken to hospitals. Two were later released. Three victims, all 17-year-old girls, remained hospitalized Sunday in serious condition, the Orange County Register reported.

Seal Beach Police Department spokesperson Lt. Julia Clasby said after the crash the Mercedes driver ran into a residential neighborhood.

The suspect was not immediately identified. He’s described as a man around 20 years old, last seen wearing a maroon shirt.

Clasby said there were reports of a reckless driver in the area shortly before the crash.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 