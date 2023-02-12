Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonoma County to pay $1.3M to man mauled by sheriff’s K-9

By AP News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Sonoma County will pay $1.35 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought by a man who was mauled by a sheriff’s K-9 three years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on Jason Anglero-Wyrick and then unleashed a police dog on him in April 2020, following an unsubstantiated report that he had pointed a gun at another person.

No gun was ever found and charges were never filed against Anglero-Wyrick.

He sued in 2021, claiming the two deputies used excessive force during the encounter, which Anglero-Wyrick’s teen daughter recorded on video. The settlement, first reported by KTVU-TV on Friday, was reached Jan 6.

“It’s definitely not justice,” Anglero-Wyrick told the news station. “But it’s some financial compensation for my daughters.”

The video shows Angelero-Wyrick raising his hands outside his home as deputies shout at him to get on the ground.

The dog attacked him for 90 seconds, according to the lawsuit, ultimately tearing a chunk out of his calf. Angelero-Wyrick put his hands on the small of his back and crossed his ankles in an effort to show deputies he wasn’t a threat, the lawsuit said.

County officials didn’t immediately comment on the settlement.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 