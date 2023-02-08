2 found dead after early morning Los Angeles house fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and woman were found dead Wednesday after an early morning fire in a Los Angeles home, authorities said. A cat also died.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the Mar Vista area after a 2:22 a.m. 911 call that disconnected before the caller’s need could be determined, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

The caller identification feature of the landline provided the address and a callback number that dispatchers unsuccessfully used to try to reconnect, he said.

The intense blaze in the one-story home was extinguished at 2:50 a.m. and a search located the victims in the house.

The man and woman were described as elderly. Their identities will be determined by the coroner, Humphrey said.

There was no immediate evidence of a functional smoke alarm in the 73-year-old house.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but foul play was not suspected, Humphrey said.