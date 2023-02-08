Cloudy
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California deputies shoot arson suspect after desert pursuit

By AP News

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of arson was shot and killed by Southern California sheriff’s deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile (48-km) vehicle pursuit in the desert over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded Sunday following reports that a truck trailer was burning near Yucca Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

A man believed to have started the fire drove away from the scene, leading deputies on a half-hour chase that lasted until he drove off a highway and his vehicle became disabled near Palm Springs, authorities said.

“A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was hit by gunfire,” the department statement said. Officials didn’t say whether the man had a weapon or what prompted deputies to open fire.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 