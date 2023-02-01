Clear
43 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California Central Valley police officer shot and killed

By AP News

SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California’s Central Valley was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect was arrested.

The Selma officer was patrolling in the small Fresno County city shortly before noon when someone flagged down his patrol car and said there was a suspicious person in a yard, KFSN-TV reported.

As the officer left his car, he was shot several times. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A 23-year-old man was later found and arrested and a gun believed to have been used in the shooting was seized in the area, police said.

“I’m absolutely outraged. I am horrified right now,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a press conference.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation but may have been gang-related, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said.

The man arrested had a criminal record that included robbery and gun possession charges and he was wanted by probation officers, authorities said.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 