Crews search for diver missing off central California coast

By AP News

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles (201 km) south of San Francisco, the statement said.

Helicopter crews were part of the search teams combing the area, where winds hit 34 mph (55 kph) and waves topped eight feet (2.4 meters) on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

