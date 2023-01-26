Violent Southern California collision kills child, 2 adults

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — A child and two adults were fatally injured when a sedan driven by an allegedly drunken driver crashed into a passenger van and other vehicles in a Southern California intersection, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Orange County city of Placentia, police said in a statement early Thursday.

Arriving officers found that several victims had been ejected from the van.

Firefighters pronounced a man and woman dead at the scene.

Three people with serious injuries were transported to UCI Medical Center and two children were taken to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where one of them, a 10-year-old girl, was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the identities of any of the victims.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as a 24-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested for investigation of felony DUI, police said.