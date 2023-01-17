Cloudy
California man fatally shot in confrontation with police

By AP News

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach when the officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in front of a residence, a police statement said.

“Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only identified as a 47-year-old resident of Irvine.

The department said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

