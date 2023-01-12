Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots assault suspect

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who assaulted the deputy at a shopping center, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the Valencia section of the city of Santa Clarita when deputies responded to a business regarding a trespassing call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. It gave no description of the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The department gave no details of the deputy’s injury.

The shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice with assistance from sheriff’s homicide investigators.

SANTA CLARITA