Cloudy
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots assault suspect

By AP News

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who assaulted the deputy at a shopping center, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the Valencia section of the city of Santa Clarita when deputies responded to a business regarding a trespassing call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. It gave no description of the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The department gave no details of the deputy’s injury.

The shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice with assistance from sheriff’s homicide investigators.

SANTA CLARITA

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert