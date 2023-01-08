Cloudy
56.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck

By AP News

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.

The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.

Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region.

“Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka,” police said in a statement.

It’s not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.

An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 