Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot (30 cm) long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 