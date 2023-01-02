Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil’s Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal Fire official’s account in a video posted to Twitter. Helicopters were expected to fly them to hospitals.

The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) down from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked.

Devil’s Slide is a steep, rocky and winding coastal area that’s about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of San Francisco.