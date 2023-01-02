Cloudy
Man with knife is fatally shot by Southern California police

By AP News

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife early Sunday, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Redlands, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.

A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance to Redlands police around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the man waiting outside a home with a knife. He did not comply with commands to drop it and “made an overt act toward them with the weapon,” police said.

One officer opened fire. The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with the Redlands Police Department’s policy.

Redlands is more than 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

