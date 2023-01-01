Light Rain
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park

By AP News

BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said.

Jeffrey Morton’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after he failed to return from a morning hike in the canyon.

Morton, of Yorba Linda, did regular pre-dawn hikes in the area and typically returned home by about 6 a.m., the department said.

Searchers were unable to use a helicopter because of poor weather conditions, according to the Orange County Register.

The cause of death is under investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

