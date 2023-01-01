Light Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5.4 earthquake hits California area damaged in earlier quake

By AP News

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said.

The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A dispatcher with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from Sunday’s shaker.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 