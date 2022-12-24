Light Rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

By AP News

HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said.

The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville and 6.5 miles (10.46 kilometers) from Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Tuesday that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and left tens of thousands without electricity, some for more than a day.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 