California to investigate fatal Culver City police shooting

By AP News

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed an unarmed suspect early Sunday, prompting an investigation by the California Department of Justice, authorities said.

A brief statement posted on social media by the Culver City Police Department said the suspect threatened his wife with a handgun, but then fled in a car when officers arrived.

The suspect’s car crashed into a median, the man fled on foot and officers chased him, the statement said.

The department did not provide details on what prompted the shooting, how many officers fired and how many shots were fired. It is unclear what happened to the handgun the suspect was holding.

The statement said the California Department of Justice will investigate. The department investigates police encounters that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

Culver City is a suburb of Los Angeles.

