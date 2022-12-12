Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Diego police officer shot and wounded during pursuit

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit early Monday and a SWAT team was in a standoff with a suspect, authorities said.

The wounded officer was hit multiple times and was in stable condition after surgery at a hospital, police Lt. Adam Sharki told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The SWAT team surrounded an apartment in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood where they believed the suspect was located.

The officer was shot after police tried to stop a stolen car around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle pursuit lasted for about an hour until the driver abandoned the car and took off on foot.

Sharki told the Union-Tribune that the driver fired while running, and that the officers did not return fire.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 