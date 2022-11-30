Clear
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

By AP News

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday.

Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding makeshift weapons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

When the attackers ignored verbal orders, officers fired a warning shot and deployed chemical agents, corrections officials said.

“Staff then fired additional rounds when the attack continued,” the statement said.

The alleged attackers, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, were struck by gunfire and died a short time later, officials said.

Aguilera, 68, was hospitalized in serious condition. He is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, officials said.

The two officers, who were not identified, were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, consistent with CDCR policy.

Cuen, 48, was incarcerated in 1994 on a life sentence for murder.

Nanez, 32, was serving seven years to life for first-degree murder.

