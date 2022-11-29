Cloudy
California sheriff’s deputies shoot, wound man with handgun

By AP News

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were in Wasco just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots nearby, the sheriff’s office said the following day in a news release.

The deputies found four vehicles, which fled the area, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies chased the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed. A man who allegedly had a handgun ran away and deputies opened fire, striking him.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about what prompted the shooting, including whether the man opened fire or pointed the gun at the deputies.

The man’s name was not immediately released. He was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Wasco is a city in the San Joaquin Valley that’s about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

