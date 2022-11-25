Clear
Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend.

Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs.

Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure.

No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

The most extreme gusts reached 99 mph (159 kph) in mountains north of Los Angeles and 88 mph (142 kph) on a San Diego County peak, the National Weather Service said.

