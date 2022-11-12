Mostly Clear
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.

The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento.

The cause of death was not immediately known. Foul play was not suspected, sheriff’s officials said on social media.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies helped search for the girl since she walked away late Wednesday from a home in a rural area 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Grass Valley where temperatures were near-freezing.

Her body was found about a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) from the home.

