Cloudy
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Pacific storm brings snow, rain, wind to California

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new Pacific storm brought snow, rain and wind to California on Monday.

It’s the second significant storm this month for the state, which remains deep in drought.

The National Weather Service warned of travel difficulties on mountain routes and potential flash flooding from wildfire burn scars.

Stormy weather arrived late Sunday in Northern California and bands snow and rain were expected to continue through midweek.

Chain or snow tire requirements were in effect for major highways in the Sierra Nevada, the California Department of Transportation said.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” said a winter storm warning for Eastern Sierra slopes.

East of the state line, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said the initial impact of the storm was wind.

“We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time!” the office wrote before dawn.

Southern California’s early morning showers were forecast to be followed by heavier precipitation by nighttime and extend into midweek.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert