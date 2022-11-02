Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through the day in Northern California mountains, where conditions forced chain requirements for vehicles after the potent cold front moved in on Tuesday.

Rainfall across Southern California was generally light but winter weather advisories were issued for the region’s mountains into Thursday morning.

Forecasters said the major Interstate 5 corridor over Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles could be impacted by snow and gusty winds on Thursday.