Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.

One man was arrested at the scene after the attacks took place shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators learned that the attacker and the victims apparently lived in their cars, which were parked in the lot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims,” the statement said.

Investigators haven’t found the weapon that was used in the attacks, authorities said.

Other details, including the identities of the suspect and the victims, weren’t immediately released.