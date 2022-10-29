Cloudy
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Colton officer dies from accidental self-inflicted shooting

By AP News

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Colton police officer has died after accidentally shooting himself, authorities said Friday.

Lorenzo Morgan, 29, of Apple Valley, called 911 on Thursday afternoon and was found inside his car on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande, an unincorporated community northeast of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

He died at a hospital.

“No foul play is suspected in the shooting and it is believed this was a tragic accident,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Colton is a San Bernardino suburb about 40 miles south of Oro Grande.

Morgan graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy in 2019 and had completed his field training at the Colton Police Department in May, the Police Department said in a Facebook posting.

Morgan “was a beloved father, friend, colleague, and a caring officer who loved working for the Colton Community,” the department said. “He is survived by his parents, fiancée, son and soon-to-be-born son.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 