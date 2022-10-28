Sacramento faces Miami on 3-game home skid

Miami Heat (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to break its three-game home skid with a win against Miami.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference games and 24-17 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 100.4 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press