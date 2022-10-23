Clear
Teen dies, 9 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenager died and nine other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Seven adults and two minors were hurt. A 17-year-old was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, Humphrey said.

Nine people were taken to hospitals, with six of them in critical condition and three in fair condition, he said.

Los Angeles police were investigating whether speed was a factor.

