Man fatally shot after California high school football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.