Sacramento hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Los Angeles square off.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press