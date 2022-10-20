Clear
2 students stabbed at Marshall High School in Los Angeles

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two students were hospitalized Wednesday after they were stabbed at a Los Angeles high school, authorities said.

The stabbings occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at Marshall High School in the Los Feliz neighborhood, according to school police and the school principal. That is around the time classes usually end.

A person of interest was detained for questioning but later released, authorities said.

The incident stemmed from an altercation, school police Deputy Chief Glenn Besunder told the Los Angeles Times, although other details weren’t provided.

Detectives interviewed the two victims at the hospital.

No weapon was found and no other students were hurt, authorities said.

