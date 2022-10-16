Outlaw on horseback arrested for DUI after California chase

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — An outlaw suspected being under the influence while riding a horse through city streets was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers in a patrol car chased the suspect Saturday in Whittier, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

“An intoxicated person on a horse, galloping through traffic… refusing to pull the horse over… that was our afternoon,” Whittier police posted on Instagram.

The pursuit ended with the DUI suspect in custody and the horse receiving lots of love from officers, police said.

Accompanying photos showed officers leading the brown horse with a saddle on its back from the scene and offering it water.