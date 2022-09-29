Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car armed with a knife, according to the city’s police department.

Kao was uncooperative with police and said that he had killed a woman, officials said.

An unresponsive woman found inside a nearby home was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The woman was not immediately identified.

The standoff continued for about three hours before officers removed Kao from the car and arrested him on suspicion of murder, police said. He was hospitalized for treatment of multiple self-inflicted knife wounds, the Southern California News Group reported.

During the standoff, nearby Del Norte Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown, but was not threatened during the incident, police said.