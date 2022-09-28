Clear
Machete-wielding man killed by Sacramento County deputy

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday who came at him with a machete, authorities said.

Reports that a 55-year-old man was having a mental health crisis sent deputies to a home in unincorporated south Sacramento shortly after 8:30 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Rod Grassmann told reporters.

Another person at the home called 911 and said the man was suicidal, Grassman said.

When a deputy arrived, the man was outside the home, holding a machete, and was shot when he advanced on the deputy, Grassmann said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

