Clear
100.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 killed after small plane crashes at Santa Monica Airport

By AP News

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed and caught fire Thursday at Southern California’s Santa Monica Airport, authorities said.

The crash happened on our near the runway shortly before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Gwartz with the Santa Monica Police Department.

“There was a fire,” Gwartz said. “The plane did not hit any structures.”

TV news footage showed the charred wreckage of an aircraft on tarmac with multiple fire trucks at the scene.

Gwartz said two people died. He didn’t have additional details.

The plane was a Piper Sport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 