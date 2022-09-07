California sheriff’s deputy a suspect in double slaying

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning. He remained at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco — around 12:45 a.m. The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Williams, 24, of Stockton. The sheriff’s office said he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Williams is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai. Both have California license plates.

Dublin police say he is no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting.

Authorities have planned a late morning news conference to discuss the case.