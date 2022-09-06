Clear
Pipe repair forces ban on watering in some LA County areas

By AP News

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A 15-day ban on outdoor watering went into effect Tuesday in parts of Los Angeles County so that repairs can be made to a major pipeline that delivers Colorado River water to seven cities and four local water districts.

The ban, including drip watering and hand watering, affects homes and businesses in areas with about 4 million people, according to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a wholesaler to cities and local water districts.

The pipeline, called the Upper Feeder, will be shut down through Sept. 20.

A leak was discovered in April and a temporary fix was put in place while Metropolitan fabricated parts for a longer-term repair. Officials say the long-term repair cannot be delayed.

Outdoor watering is already widely limited in the region due to drought restrictions.

