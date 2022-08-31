2 children rescued after fatal Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two young children were rescued by police in the aftermath of a Los Angeles shooting that left two people dead, according to police and media reports.

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were killed in the shooting Tuesday night in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, Officer Tony Im said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

Footage from FOX 11 shows two young children — one barefoot, wearing only a diaper — being carried away from the crime scene by police officers. The TV station reported that the suspect is believed to be the children’s father.

Im said the victims were involved in a dispute with the gunman around 11:10 p.m. when he opened fire. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating what prompted the dispute.