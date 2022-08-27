Clear
Cops chase man in stolen California fire department vehicle

By AP News

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested after stealing a California fire department vehicle and leading officers on an erratic high-speed chase, officials said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office the suspect on Friday.

Authorities said deputies were notified Friday about a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection utility vehicle that had been stolen near the community of McCloud.

Deputies joined other officers pursuing the vehicle, which sped up to 100 miles per hour (160 kph) on a freeway before it exited in the Northern California city of Yreka, authorities said.

The driver stopped, fled on foot and was arrested for investigation of auto theft and resisting arrest, authorities said.

