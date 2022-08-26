Clear
Forest blaze northeast of Los Angeles partly contained

By AP News

GLENDORA, Calif. (AP) — A fire in the mountains above foothill suburbs northeast of Los Angeles was 20% contained Friday after growing to 149 acres (60 hectares).

The East Fire erupted Thursday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of the city of Glendora, Angeles National Forest officials said.

No structures were threatened and there were no evacuation orders.

The fire was burning in brush, chaparral and grass along the east fork of the San Gabriel River.

The National Weather Service said high pressure and above-normal temperatures will continue in Southern California until a low-pressure system crossing Northern California on Saturday brings a cooling trend along with gusty onshore winds.

Significant warming was predicted to return Tuesday or Wednesday.

