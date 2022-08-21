Clear
Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants off Southern California

By AP News

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants stranded in a disabled boat off the coast of Southern California, officials said.

Rescue crews in boats and a helicopter were dispatched Saturday morning following reports of a vessel in distress near Redondo Beach, the Coast Guard said.

No injuries were reported.

Nineteen people from the disabled boat were taken to a Coast Guard base where they were processed by Customs and Border Protection agents.

After the rescue the operation “shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws,” Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning said in a statement.

Officials said the occupants included men and women but did not release information on the migrants’ countries of origin.

