Cloudy
86.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles police shoot, wound man armed with machete

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not made public, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, a police spokesperson.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene but his condition was not known in the hours after the 7 a.m. shooting, Im said. No officers were hurt.

Officers were called to the San Fernando Valley’s Lake Balboa neighborhood for a report of a man with a machete, Im said.

Im did not have details about what prompted police to open fire. No other information was immediately available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 