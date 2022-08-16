California interior to experience high heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures.

The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of the north and east San Francisco Bay regions and to the coast south of Monterey Bay, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures were predicted to range from 104 to 108 degrees (40-42 Celsius) in the San Joaquin Valley.

The heat will be caused by a ridge of high pressure centered over Nevada that is building westward toward the coast.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” forecasters wrote.

A heat advisory was also issued for valleys in Southern California’s inland region.