Flood watches posted in hard-hit California deserts

By AP News

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Flood watches were posted Tuesday for a swath of Southern California deserts and mountains as monsoonal moisture brought the threat of more destructive thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said the threat of flash flooding would persist into the evening.

Recent flash floods from thunderstorms have caused extensive damage at Death Valley National Park, the Mojave National Preserve and part of Joshua Tree National Park.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was closed Tuesday for cleanup of mudflows from a downpour on Monday.

At least 200 people were stranded at the tourist attraction for a couple of hours because the flows blocked the exit road, the Desert Sun reported. They were eventually escorted out in small groups.

In the Mojave Desert, the Barstow Unified School District canceled Tuesday’s classes at all of its schools due to power outages caused by the previous day’s strong thunderstorms.

